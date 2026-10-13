Joshua Baraka recruits Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for ‘Recess 2’

Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has teased Commando, a collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage, ahead of the release of his upcoming Recess 2 EP.

Joshua Baraka has teamed up with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage on a new song titled Commando.

Commando will appear as the second track on Joshua Baraka's forthcoming Recess 2 EP.

The collaboration marks another step in Joshua Baraka's efforts to expand his music career beyond Uganda.

Joshua Baraka has released a teaser of Commando, but the official release date remains unannounced.

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Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has joined forces with Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage on a new song titled Commando, as he prepares to release his upcoming EP, Recess 2.

Baraka has shared a teaser of the song, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the collaboration between Uganda's rising music sensation and one of Nigeria's biggest female music stars.

Commando is the second track on Recess 2, a follow-up to Baraka's earlier project, Recess.

The collaboration marks another milestone in Baraka's career as he seeks to establish himself beyond Uganda's borders.

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Tiwa Savage, who has built a successful career in Afrobeats, brings international experience and a strong following to the project.

For Baraka, working with the Nigerian star offers another opportunity to introduce his music to audiences across Africa and beyond.

The Ugandan singer has gained recognition for his blend of Afropop and R&B, a sound that has helped him attract listeners outside the country.

His growing international profile has also opened doors for collaborations with established African musicians.

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The latest partnership brings together two artists from Uganda and Nigeria, countries whose music industries continue to produce talent for the international market.

Although Baraka has only released a short preview of Commando, the collaboration has added to the excitement surrounding Recess 2.

Tiwa Savage

The project is expected to reflect his musical growth as he explores new sounds and works with artists beyond Uganda.

Baraka has yet to announce the official release date for Commando, leaving fans waiting for the complete song and further details about the EP.

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