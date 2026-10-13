PLU resumes push to oust Ssenyonyi as Leader of Opposition, warns of sabotage

PLU official David Kabanda has announced a renewed campaign to remove Joel Ssenyonyi as Uganda's Leader of the Opposition, reviving Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's earlier push to change the parliamentary leadership.

David Kabanda says PLU has resumed its efforts to remove Joel Ssenyonyi as Leader of the Opposition and warned against sabotage.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba directed PLU to pursue Ssenyonyi's removal in June 2026, with Kabanda promising results within two weeks.

PLU-backed MPs proposed amendments to the Administration of Parliament Act to change how Uganda's Leader of the Opposition is elected and removed.

NUP's Joel Ssenyonyi remains Leader of the Opposition as questions persist over PLU's next steps and the proposed parliamentary reforms.

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The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has revived its campaign to remove Joel Ssenyonyi from the position of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

David Kabanda, the head of the office of PLU chairman, announced the renewed effort on October 13, signalling another round of political confrontation over the parliamentary position.

"We are resuming the Ssenyonyi issue. We want to see who will sabotage us," Kabanda said.

The brief statement did not reveal the next steps or identify those PLU suspects could frustrate its plans.

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The renewed campaign follows an earlier directive by Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces, to have Ssenyonyi removed from the position.

On June 18, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba declared that he wanted a new Leader of the Opposition and tasked Kabanda with pursuing the matter.

Kabanda accepted the assignment and promised to deliver results within two weeks.

"Count it done Sir. Two weeks are enough!" Kabanda responded at the time.

However, Ssenyonyi remained in office after the deadline passed.

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PLU then turned to Parliament, where legislators associated with the organisation initiated moves to change the law governing the appointment and removal of the Leader of the Opposition.

Buyaga West MP Denis Namara and Kibanda North MP Linos Ngompek backed proposals to amend the Administration of Parliament Act.

Under the current arrangement, the opposition party with the largest number of MPs nominates the Leader of the Opposition.

The National Unity Platform (NUP), which holds the largest opposition bloc, retained Ssenyonyi in the position on May 28, 2026.

The proposed changes seek to give all opposition MPs a role in electing the Leader of the Opposition, rather than leaving the decision to the largest opposition party.

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They also seek to introduce additional grounds for removing the officeholder and require wider consultation in appointing opposition parliamentary leaders.

On July 8, 2026, Parliament granted Namara permission to introduce the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Namara argued that the current system excludes MPs from smaller opposition parties from choosing their parliamentary leader.

The proposed law would also require opposition MPs to approve the shadow cabinet. If enacted in its proposed form, it would require the sitting Leader of the Opposition to leave office within three months, paving the way for a fresh election.

PLU endorsed the proposed amendments on July 9, with Kabanda announcing the organisation's support on behalf of Gen Kainerugaba.

However, the proposals have raised concerns about the independence of the parliamentary opposition.

Critics argue that changing the selection process could weaken the largest opposition party's control over its leadership, especially if independent MPs aligned with the ruling National Resistance Movement influence the process.

Supporters maintain that the changes would make the office more accountable to all opposition legislators rather than one political party.