Viana Indi announces exit from Next Media

Media personality Viana Indi has announced that she has left Next Media after the completion of her contract, thanking the teams she worked with and reflecting on her growth during her time hosting shows on NBS Television and Next Radio.

Media personality Viana Indi has announced that she has concluded her journey with Next Media following the completion of her contract.

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Indi made the announcement on March 16, 2026 through a public statement reflecting on her time at the media house, where she hosted programmes on television and radio.

“Over the past few years, I have had the incredible privilege of growing, learning, and connecting with audiences through After 5 on NBS Television and Next Brunch on Next Radio,” she said.

She added that the shows played a key role in shaping her career.

“These platforms were more than just shows to me—they were spaces that shaped my voice, refined my confidence, and allowed me to evolve both personally and professionally,” Indi said.

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Indi also thanked the leadership and production teams she worked with during her time at the station.

“From live studio moments to meaningful on-air conversations, each experience contributed to my growth as a media personality. I am deeply grateful to the leadership, production teams, and colleagues whose guidance, collaboration, and belief in me made this chapter so impactful,” she said.

She confirmed that her contract had come to an end.

“Following the completion of my contract, I would like to formally share that my journey with NextMedia has come to a close,” she said.

Indi began her media career in 2021 as an intern on T-Nation at NTV Uganda. She later joined NBS TV’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), a show that became widely popular during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

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Over the years, she has also worked with Galaxy FM and built a reputation as a media personality and event emcee.

Indi said she remains grateful for the experiences gained and is optimistic about what lies ahead.