UPDF mulls boosting fleet with Czech-made L-39 Skyfox

The demonstrator aircraft, an L-39 Skyfox, was presented by a technical delegation from its Czech manufacturer, Aero Vodochody.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is actively exploring options to enhance the technological capabilities of its Air Force with the addition of a modern combat trainer aircraft.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) visited the UPDF Entebbe Air Base to personally inspect a demonstrator L-39 Skyfox aircraft.

General Kainerugaba has consistently stressed that building a cutting-edge air arm is a strategic priority for the UPDF, a service that traces its origins to the National Resistance Army (NRA), which initially operated without air support.

The delegation, led by Mr. Vladan Resner and including Mr. David Jahoda and Mr. Vladimir Tovarek, conducted a detailed briefing for the military leadership.

The officials explained the aircraft’s sophisticated capabilities and features as a modern turbofan-powered military trainer and light combat platform.

Present during the inspection and briefing were key military personnel, including the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi, alongside other senior Air Force officers.

The evaluation of new-generation assets, such as the L-39NG (Next Generation), forms a part of General Kainerugaba’s wider modernisation mandate.

If acquired, this type of aircraft is anticipated to play a dual role within the Air Force structure by advancing the curriculum and efficacy of pilot training, equipping future Ugandan pilots with experience on highly sophisticated, contemporary platforms.