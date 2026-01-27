Advertisement

UPDF soldier shoots friend dead after losing bet in cards game 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:12 - 27 January 2026
Sgt James Kakooza (photo courtesy: TV West)
Police in Kiruhura district are hunting for a UPDF officer alleged to have shot and killed one of his friends following a disagreement over a card game.
The deceased is 36 year old Eric Agaba, a resident of Nshwere Empango in Rushere Town Council, Kiruhura district.

He was reportedly shot dead by a colleague with whom they were working on the farm of the late Aidah Aikiriza.

David Kooya Chairman LC 1 Shwere in Kiruhura district identified the suspect as James Kakooza, a UPDF officer who was also the farm manager.

He says the two were playing cards for money, and that Kakooza lost several bets totaling to Shs 80,000 to Agaba 

“When Kakooza realised how much money he had lost, he decided to take Agaba’s life to get back his money,” the chairman said.

Kakooza is currently on the run. 

According to Kooya, the suspect had been warned several times by authorities because he was a known drug user and suspected to be involved in several cases of robbery, and murder in the area

