Uganda’s VJ Emmy’s film set for world premiere 

The film directed by French filmmaker Marion Desmaret centres on VJ Emmy, Uganda’s most celebrated Video-Joker, whose voice and presence have made him one of the country’s most recognisable movie stars—despite never appearing on screen.

Forget The Director, This Is Emmy’s Cut! will have its World Premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), marking a major international moment for a bold cinematic work grounded in Ugandan popular culture.

The film, directed by French filmmaker Marion Desmaret, will screen on January 30 and February 1, 2026, with an additional live performance by VJ Emmy on January 31.

Across Uganda and East Africa, Video-Jokering is a deeply embedded cultural practice in which foreign and local films are live-dubbed or narrated with translation, satire, improvisation and political commentary.

Far from being a simple voice-over, VJ-ing radically transforms imported cinema into locally rooted storytelling. Through Luganda and English narration, VJ Emmy blends humour, social critique and performance, collapsing the boundaries between audience and screen, fiction and lived reality.

Rather than observing VJ culture from a distance, Forget The Director, This Is Emmy’s Cut! fully embodies it. Shot across Kampala’s rapidly disappearing kibandas—informal neighbourhood cinemas—the film blends vérité documentary, stylised fiction and layered narration.

These communal viewing spaces, once central to everyday life, are vanishing under economic pressure and digital consumption.

When Emmy steps into a kibanda with a microphone, cinema becomes collective again: noisy, participatory and alive. Desmaret deliberately refuses to explain or frame Emmy’s work, instead handing him full control.

Emmy VJ-s not only famous films, but also his own image, his city and the film itself, rejecting traditional cinematic hierarchy.

Marion Desmaret, who works between Uganda, France and Germany, began her career at ARTE before moving into independent documentary and experimental film.

Her work consistently foregrounds counter-cultures and marginalised voices, including a 2022 documentary on Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Festival. Her collaboration with Kampala-based creatives continues that trajectory.

IFFR’s selection of the film underscores its global relevance. Known for championing politically engaged and experimental cinema, the festival provides a fitting platform for a film that challenges how stories are owned, translated and circulated.