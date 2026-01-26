Why Prima Kardashi isn’t happy with Kataleya & Kandle’s management

Prima Kardashi has criticised Kataleya and Kandle’s management for gifting them one BMW X3 instead of two separate cars, saying each artiste deserves their own vehicle for privacy and comfort.

Internet personality Prima Ndagire, also known as Prima Kardashi, has criticised how the singing duo Kataleya and Kandle, alias K & K Music, are being managed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Late last year, their management, Ray Pan Management, gifted them a BMW X3. Prima said this was a wrong move.

During a live TikTok session, she advised the managers to buy them two separate cars instead of one expensive vehicle.

“Give everyone their own car; why buy one car?” she asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She suggested that the group could also get a shared tour van, such as a Super Custom, branded Kataleya and Kandle.

“If you want the duo to be car owners, buy each a car,” she said.

She added that Ray Pan could choose more affordable options like the latest Subarus, Kias or cheaper Benz models.

She said giving them one car takes away their privacy.

“I believe that one car won’t be much helpful,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prima Kardashi

When a netizen suggested that the duo should buy their own cars, Prima said management or record labels should make artistes comfortable.

She said this should include houses, upkeep fees, cars, outfits and anything relevant.

Kataleya and Kandle rose to fame while under Theron Music, owned by businessman and civil servant David Kalemera.

They later fell out with Theron around November 2023, just three months after releasing their EP, Call It Love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo later released a mini-album produced by some of the top producers, video directors and writers in the country.

It featured Nessim, Artin Pro, Eli Arkhis, Magic Washington, Fik Fameica, B2C, Yese Omani Rafiki and Dokta Brain.

David Kalemera has been appointed as the head of the unit and a senior presidential advisor

Kandle, whose real name is Rebecca Robins Nabatuusa, and Kataleya, real name Hadiijah Namakula, met through a mutual friend on Kataleya’s birthday.

They first teamed up to sell clothes.

They later met producer Ronnie on Dis One, who recorded a demo for them. They used it to impress Theron Music.

Their first hit song was Do Me. It only took off after a month.