Feffe Bussi, Talent Africa announce “Hip Hop Ku Ntiko” at Lugogo

The event is being organized by Talent Africa Group and is expected to draw hip-hop fans from different parts of the country.

Preparations are underway for a major hip-hop event scheduled for May 16, 2026. Ugandan rapper Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

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The event is being organized by Talent Africa Group and is expected to draw hip-hop fans from different parts of the country.

Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Many fans are familiar with Feffe Bussi’s music and performances, which have contributed to his presence in Uganda’s hip-hop scene.

The concert is planned as a platform where audiences can hear a selection of his songs performed live.

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Organizers say the event will focus on showcasing Ugandan hip-hop and providing a structured live music experience.

The venue, Lugogo Cricket Oval, has hosted several large public events in the past and is considered suitable for large audiences. For this concert, the space is expected to include stage production, sound systems, and audience sections designed for different ticket categories.

Ticket prices have been announced in three tiers: Ordinary tickets cost UGX 20,000, VIP tickets are UGX 50,000, and a table for eight people is priced at UGX 3,000,000.

Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

According to the organizers, tickets are already available, and attendees are advised to purchase them in advance.

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