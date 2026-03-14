Advertisement

Feffe Bussi, Talent Africa announce “Hip Hop Ku Ntiko” at Lugogo

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:36 - 14 March 2026
Feffe Bussi with TAG CEO Ally Alibhai
The event is being organized by Talent Africa Group and is expected to draw hip-hop fans from different parts of the country.
Advertisement

Preparations are underway for a major hip-hop event scheduled for May 16, 2026. Ugandan rapper Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. 

Advertisement

The event is being organized by Talent Africa Group and is expected to draw hip-hop fans from different parts of the country.

Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. 

Many fans are familiar with Feffe Bussi’s music and performances, which have contributed to his presence in Uganda’s hip-hop scene. 

The concert is planned as a platform where audiences can hear a selection of his songs performed live.

Advertisement

Organizers say the event will focus on showcasing Ugandan hip-hop and providing a structured live music experience. 

The venue, Lugogo Cricket Oval, has hosted several large public events in the past and is considered suitable for large audiences. For this concert, the space is expected to include stage production, sound systems, and audience sections designed for different ticket categories.

Ticket prices have been announced in three tiers: Ordinary tickets cost UGX 20,000, VIP tickets are UGX 50,000, and a table for eight people is priced at UGX 3,000,000. 

Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. 

According to the organizers, tickets are already available, and attendees are advised to purchase them in advance.

Advertisement

The event forms part of ongoing efforts by Talent Africa Group to organize live entertainment events across the region. If it proceeds as planned, “HipHop Ku Ntiko” will add another large-scale hip-hop concert to Kampala’s entertainment calendar.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Feffe Bussi, Talent Africa announce “Hip Hop Ku Ntiko” at Lugogo
Entertainment
14.03.2026
Feffe Bussi, Talent Africa announce “Hip Hop Ku Ntiko” at Lugogo
What it costs to register your businesses with URSB, why you should
News
14.03.2026
What it costs to register your businesses with URSB, why you should
Why Middle East conflict could reshape Uganda’s economy
News
14.03.2026
Why Middle East conflict could reshape Uganda’s economy
Cheap oil is more expensive than you think
News
14.03.2026
Cheap oil is more expensive than you think
LIST: Makerere announces 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points
News
14.03.2026
LIST: Makerere announces 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points
2025 UACE results: Top 100 schools named
News
14.03.2026
2025 UACE results: Top 100 schools named