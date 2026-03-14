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Feffe Bussi, Talent Africa announce “Hip Hop Ku Ntiko” at Lugogo
Preparations are underway for a major hip-hop event scheduled for May 16, 2026. Ugandan rapper Feffe Bussi is set to headline a live concert titled “HipHop Ku Ntiko” at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.
The event is being organized by Talent Africa Group and is expected to draw hip-hop fans from different parts of the country.
Many fans are familiar with Feffe Bussi’s music and performances, which have contributed to his presence in Uganda’s hip-hop scene.
The concert is planned as a platform where audiences can hear a selection of his songs performed live.
Organizers say the event will focus on showcasing Ugandan hip-hop and providing a structured live music experience.
The venue, Lugogo Cricket Oval, has hosted several large public events in the past and is considered suitable for large audiences. For this concert, the space is expected to include stage production, sound systems, and audience sections designed for different ticket categories.
Ticket prices have been announced in three tiers: Ordinary tickets cost UGX 20,000, VIP tickets are UGX 50,000, and a table for eight people is priced at UGX 3,000,000.
According to the organizers, tickets are already available, and attendees are advised to purchase them in advance.
The event forms part of ongoing efforts by Talent Africa Group to organize live entertainment events across the region. If it proceeds as planned, “HipHop Ku Ntiko” will add another large-scale hip-hop concert to Kampala’s entertainment calendar.