LIST: Makerere announces 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points

Makerere University has released the 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points, showing that competitive courses such as Medicine, Law and several science programmes require the highest UACE scores

Makerere University has announced the cut-off points for students seeking admission under the private sponsorship scheme for the 2025 academic year.

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The announcement gives prospective applicants guidance on the minimum Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) weighted scores required to qualify for different programmes at the university.

In a statement, the university explained that the Ministry of Education and Sports releases new cut-off points each year for programmes under the government sponsorship scheme through the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board.

Makerere’s Office of the Academic Registrar then issues a separate list for programmes offered under private sponsorship.

The cut-off points indicate the lowest weighted score a candidate must obtain at UACE to qualify for admission into a particular course.

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Highly competitive programmes continue to demand strong scores.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery remains among the most selective programmes, with cut-off points close to 50. Law is also highly competitive, with admission determined using percentage scores.

Several science-based programmes also registered high cut-off points.

These include Mechanical Engineering, Software Engineering and Computer Science, reflecting growing interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Programmes in the humanities, arts and social sciences generally require lower entry scores. However, some courses remain competitive because of high demand.

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These include Journalism and Communication, Human Resource Management and Business Administration.

The release of the cut-off points helps applicants understand their chances of admission as universities prepare for the next academic intake.