Agather says Natif scammed her into intimacy: Obtained my goods by false pretense

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:00 - 26 January 2026
Agather Atuhaire and Anthony Natif
Agather Atuhaire has accused her former lover Anthony Natif of scamming her into intimacy, saying he falsely presented himself as loving and supportive, as fresh screenshots linking him to a separate controversy circulate online.
Agather Atuhaire, a lawyer and human rights activist, has said her former lover, businessman and fellow activist Anthony Natif, scammed her into intimacy.

She made the claim on X after a netizen questioned how she fell for him.

“Maahn.. I was scammed. He presented himself as the most benevolent, most loving, most supportive person in a space that leaves you so emotionally drained. In law they call that ‘obtaining goods by false pretenses’ but we learn from our dumb mistakes and move forward,” Atuhaire posted.

She was replying to a user who asked, “Not to sound insensitive, but based on the foolishness he exhibits in the screenshot, I kept asking myself: How did he manage to bed you? How?”

Her remarks came amid fresh controversy surrounding Natif.

Several screenshots have circulated online. They allegedly show Natif being lured by a ghost WhatsApp account into taking up gigs and collecting money from the government. The screenshots also claim he tried to sabotage his former colleagues.

Atuhaire and Natif’s intimate relationship became public last year. Both later confirmed they had broken up. They reportedly met through activism work.

Both are active in civil society. Natif heads Public Square. Atuhaire runs AGORA.

