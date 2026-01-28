UPDF elects 10 military representatives to parliament

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has elected 10 military representatives to Parliament for the 2026–2031 term.

The vote was conducted by the Defence Forces Council electoral college at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District. The exercise was overseen by the Independent Electoral Commission, led by its chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

Announcing the outcome, the IEC returning officer, Diana Kateeba Tumusiime, confirmed the winners after tallying. The elected representatives are Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, Lt Gen James Mugira, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Maj Gen James Kinalwa, Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga, Brig Gen David Gonyi, Col Night Ikiriza, Col Sylvia Meeme and Col Christine Nekesa.

The meeting was chaired by the President and Commander-in-Chief, Yoweri Museveni Kaguta. Members of the council included UPDF High Command officials, senior officers as of January 26, 1986, service chiefs, training commandants, brigade and battalion commanders, the Defence Forces Sergeant Major and regional reserve force commanders.

Earlier, the President commissioned three officer cadets who completed training abroad in December 2025. They are 2Lt Bazalaki Tikula, who trained in Sri Lanka, and 2Lt Moses Ekoi and 2Lt Piloya Vivian, who trained in Tanzania.

