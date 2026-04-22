Uganda’s Kafunda culture takes centre stage in new social hangout campaign

Gilbey’s aims to build a community around shared experiences, both at venues and on digital platforms

Gilbey’s aims to build a community around shared experiences, both at venues and on digital platforms

Gilbey’s has launched a new campaign centred on Uganda’s everyday social culture, starting with weekly hangouts and live storytelling events.

Gilbey’s has launched the “Made for Real Moments” campaign in Uganda

The campaign focuses on everyday social spaces like ‘kafundas’

Weekly hangouts will begin on April 24 at Old Tymerz in Ntinda

The initiative blends physical events with live podcast storytelling

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Gilbey’s Gin has announced the launch of the “Made for Real Moments” campaign. The announcement was made during a press briefing held at Uganda Breweries in Luzira.

The campaign draws from Uganda’s everyday social culture and the simple, authentic experiences that bring people together.

At the centre of the campaign is a return to the spaces many Ugandans know best, the ‘kafunda’. Rather than curated, high-end experiences, the campaign leans into these familiar environments. It creates a platform for unfiltered interaction through weekly hangouts and live podcast conversations.

The campaign will officially kick off with the first Gilbey’s Hangout this Friday, April 24, at Old Tymerz, a renowned pub in Ntinda. The event will set the tone for months of gatherings. It will be hosted by media personality Ronnie McVex.

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These hangouts aim to feel organic and accessible. They bring people together in settings that reflect everyday Ugandan social life.

Speaking at the launch, Gilbey’s Brand Manager Karama Raymond said the campaign stays true to how people naturally connect.

“We are not trying to create something new; we are simply celebrating what already exists. The ‘kafunda’ is where real conversations happen. With this campaign, we are giving people a space to come together, speak freely, and enjoy those moments as they are,” he said.

He added that the Gilbey’s Hangouts will take place across different outlets in the country.