Uganda’s Dr Masembe recognised at Global Peace and Development conference in New Delhi

Uganda’s presence was recognised in New Delhi this week as H.E. Dr Robinson Masembe participated in the Global Peace and Development Committee Conference 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar.

The meeting brought together political leaders, diplomats, scholars and development practitioners from several countries to discuss global priorities under the UN SDGs 2030, India’s Vision 2047 and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Dr Masembe, a diplomat, businessman, NRM coordinator, pastor at Maya Christian Church and Director of Masrob Events Company Ltd, was among those who made notable contributions during the conference.

He received the 2025 Global Peace and Development Award, which recognised his work in international cooperation, humanitarian service, cultural exchange, talent development and support for the Sustainable Development Goals.

In his keynote address, Dr Masembe spoke about the importance of diplomacy in promoting peace and sustainable development. He noted that meaningful dialogue and mutual respect are essential for global stability, cautioning that countries which retreat from diplomatic engagement may lose opportunities in trade, investment and cultural exchange.

He also highlighted Uganda’s efforts in peace and development under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and encouraged delegates to explore the country’s investment prospects. He linked Uganda’s Vision 2040 and Africa’s Agenda 2063 to India’s Vision 2047, calling for stronger cooperation.

Indian speakers supported similar themes. Pankaj Kumar Sharma said India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 should be driven by cooperation and responsibility, while Surjit Singh stressed the need for fairness and strong human values in development.

Delegates referred to Dr Masembe’s remarks throughout the event, noting that his message added a reflective tone to the discussions and highlighted the growing involvement of African leaders in global diplomacy.

Uganda’s participation was further recognised when Ms Vivian Allen Blondemu led interfaith prayers during the ceremony, offering appreciation to the organisers and attendees.

Dr Masembe is also the author of Uganda Hidden Facts: The 120 Reasons Why I Support H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.