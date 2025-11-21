Advertisement

Mulago Hospital launches Uganda’s first cardiac MRI service

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:51 - 21 November 2025
The Cardiac MRI offers detailed heart scans, measuring heart function, muscle size and thickness, and providing 3D images of the heart’s chambers.
Mulago National Referral Hospital has launched Uganda's first Cardiac MRI service, offering advanced heart disease diagnostics and reducing the need for costly overseas referrals.
Mulago National Referral Hospital has launched Uganda's first Cardiac MRI service, providing a significant advancement in diagnosing heart disease.

The hospital, in collaboration with the Uganda Heart Institute, introduced the service on Friday, aiming to reduce the high costs Ugandans face when seeking cardiac testing abroad.

The Cardiac MRI offers detailed heart scans, measuring heart function, muscle size and thickness, and providing 3D images of the heart’s chambers.

It can also detect tissue abnormalities, including scarring from previous heart attacks.

Heart disease is a growing health concern in Uganda, with non-communicable diseases accounting for over 30% of deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

With the rise of conditions like hypertension and heart failure, the need for advanced cardiac care has never been greater.

The new MRI service is expected to reduce the need for costly foreign referrals, which previously ranged from USD 2,000–6,000 per case, and improve access to life-saving care.

