Mulago Hospital launches Uganda’s first cardiac MRI service

Mulago National Referral Hospital has launched Uganda's first Cardiac MRI service, offering advanced heart disease diagnostics and reducing the need for costly overseas referrals.

Mulago National Referral Hospital has launched Uganda's first Cardiac MRI service, providing a significant advancement in diagnosing heart disease.

The hospital, in collaboration with the Uganda Heart Institute, introduced the service on Friday, aiming to reduce the high costs Ugandans face when seeking cardiac testing abroad.

Mulago has started performing the first Cardiac MRI services in Uganda. The state of the Art Cardiac MRI scan will support Mulago together with the Heart Institute. This will save Ugandans on costs incurred abroad while accessing cardiac testing services. pic.twitter.com/N7UuXuZWxs — Mulago National Referral Hospital (@MulagoReferral) November 21, 2025

The Cardiac MRI offers detailed heart scans, measuring heart function, muscle size and thickness, and providing 3D images of the heart’s chambers.

It can also detect tissue abnormalities, including scarring from previous heart attacks.

What a cardiac MRI shows

Heart function: It can measure how well the heart is pumping, assess the size & thickness of the heart



Heart structure: It provides a 3D view of the heart's anatomy, the chambers, & and evaluates blood flow.



Tissue characters: A scarry heart attack — Mulago National Referral Hospital (@MulagoReferral) November 21, 2025

Heart disease is a growing health concern in Uganda, with non-communicable diseases accounting for over 30% of deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

With the rise of conditions like hypertension and heart failure, the need for advanced cardiac care has never been greater.

The Cardiac MRI machine in pictures and in use @MulagoReferral Radiology Department pic.twitter.com/jLbRqMXBqN — Mulago National Referral Hospital (@MulagoReferral) November 21, 2025

The new MRI service is expected to reduce the need for costly foreign referrals, which previously ranged from USD 2,000–6,000 per case, and improve access to life-saving care.

