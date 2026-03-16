Ugandans among injured as UAE air defences intercept Iranian missiles

On the 14th, smoke and flames rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone strikes an oil facility at Fujairah Port, UAE. /AP-Yonhap

On the 14th, smoke and flames rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone strikes an oil facility at Fujairah Port, UAE. /AP-Yonhap

Ugandans are among 141 people injured after the UAE intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran on March 14, 2026, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The United Arab Emirates has said some of those injured in recent Iranian attacks include Ugandan nationals, after its air defence systems intercepted several missiles and drones targeting the country.

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In a statement released on March 14, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems successfully engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran.

The ministry said the interceptions were part of ongoing defensive operations since what it described as “the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression”.

“UAE air defence systems on 14th March engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 UAVs launched from Iran,” the Ministry of Defence said in the statement.

According to the ministry, the attacks have so far resulted in six deaths involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals.

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A total of 141 people suffered minor to moderate injuries. The injured include nationals from several countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden.

The Ministry of Defence said the number of attacks has been significant since the start of the confrontation. It reported that UAE air defences have so far intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 drones launched from Iran.

Officials said the defence forces remain alert as tensions continue.

“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities,” the statement said.

The UAE has strengthened its air defence systems in recent years as part of broader efforts to protect strategic infrastructure and civilian areas from missile and drone attacks.

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