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Ugandan scientists build Africa’s first robot tour guide

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:57 - 17 March 2026
Jonathan Ssemakula, founder of ZunoBotics Foundation demonstrates the robot's capabilities
The robot, named Okello, is expected to serve as an interactive digital guide capable of communicating with tourists in multiple languages while providing detailed information about Uganda’s attractions.
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Ugandan innovators have developed what they describe as Africa’s first artificial intelligence–powered robot tour guide, designed to transform how visitors experience the country’s tourism sector.

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The project, developed by ZunoBotics Foundation, was presented on Monday during the launch of Miss Tourism Uganda 2026.

The robot, named Okello, is expected to serve as an interactive digital guide capable of communicating with tourists in multiple languages while providing detailed information about Uganda’s attractions.

Jonathan Ssemakula, founder of ZunoBotics Foundation told reporters that the initiative is intended to demonstrate how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence can be applied to strengthen tourism in Uganda.

Ssemakula, a robotics engineer with a master’s degree in the field, said the innovation was developed by a team of Ugandan engineers and innovators working through the foundation, an open-source robotics and automation hub that supports students and developers building solutions for African challenges.

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“Artificial intelligence has been around for some time and is now being used in many sectors including agriculture. The question for us has been how we can use it in tourism,” he said.

He explained that the robot guide, referred to as the Gold Pearl Guide, has been designed and built locally from start to finish.

Jonathan Ssemakula, founder of ZunoBotics Foundation demonstrates the robot's capabilities

“This is a robot made entirely here. We have given him a local name, Okello. It will be Africa’s first AI-powered tour guide that can speak to a tourist and understand whichever language they are speaking,” Ssemakula noted.

Currently, the robot can communicate in English and French as well as five Ugandan local languages. It is designed to automatically detect the language spoken by a visitor and switch instantly to that language during conversation.

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The robot is also being programmed with extensive information about Uganda’s tourism resources. 

For example, Uganda is home to more than 1,000 bird species, making it one of Africa’s leading bird-watching destinations, yet many of the birds’ native names remain undocumented.

Developers say the robot will help compile, verify and store such information, allowing visitors to easily learn about wildlife, culture and other attractions across the country.

Ssemakula said the team is seeking partnerships and funding to further develop the technology and expand its capabilities, with hopes that the innovation could eventually be deployed in museums, tourism centres and major attractions across Uganda.

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