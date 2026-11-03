Uganda Law Society moves to defend Elwelu amid fears of rights abuse

The Uganda Law Society has stepped in to defend the constitutional rights of former deputy CDF Lt Gen Peter Elwelu following his arrest in Soroti, warning authorities against repeating rights violations seen in past high-profile cases.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has come out to protect the constitutional rights of arrested former deputy chief of defence forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, warning the government against subjecting him to the treatment opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye has faced.

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ULS president Isaac Ssemakadde said on Wednesday that the lawyers' body would closely monitor Elwelu's detention and prosecution to ensure security agencies respect his rights.

Elwelu was arrested in Soroti City on Monday evening over allegations that he planned to destabilise the Teso sub-region.

Ssemakadde said Elwelu's controversial military career and the accusations against him did not remove his constitutional protections.

"Regardless of the identity, rank, reputation, or public controversy surrounding any individual, the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and international standards bind the State," he said in a statement.

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The ULS president warned security agencies against denying Elwelu access to lawyers, relatives and medical care. It also demanded that authorities produce him before a competent court within 48 hours of his arrest.

The lawyers' body drew comparisons with the proceedings involving Besigye, citing concerns about interference with legal teams and restrictions on access to chosen lawyers.

"ULS will not entertain a repeat of the patterns observed in the Besigye matter and related proceedings, including obstacles to chosen counsel, interference with legal teams, opaque processes, and erosion of fair-trial safeguards," the statement reads.

The society accused the government and judiciary of repeatedly failing to protect lawyers carrying out their professional duties.

It invited Elwelu's relatives, lawyers and personal doctor to its offices at ULS House in Kololo to coordinate measures aimed at protecting his rights.

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ULS also questioned whether the investigations leading to Elwelu's arrest followed the law.

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu

It demanded that security agencies disclose his detention location, the legal grounds for his arrest and the evidence supporting the accusations against him.

The society further criticised public statements that presume suspects guilty before trial or announce reductions in military rank outside established legal procedures.

"Trial by media is condemned," ULS said, warning that such statements could undermine the fairness of subsequent court proceedings.

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The statement comes amid controversy over chief of defence forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's earlier announcement that he had reduced Elwelu to the rank of private.

Kainerugaba accused the retired general of plotting a rebellion and claimed that security forces had recovered weapons and ammunition from properties linked to him.

He also announced the arrest of Elwelu's driver and several former soldiers suspected of involvement in the alleged activities.

On Monday evening, acting director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi confirmed Elwelu's arrest.

"Renegade UPDF Officer Peter Elwelu has this evening been arrested by the security forces in Soroti City," Magezi said.

He claimed that security forces had recovered 15 guns, military fatigues and two pickup trucks allegedly linked to Elwelu.

"Elwelu has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize Teso," Magezi said.

He added that the former deputy army chief would face prosecution.

Elwelu's family has rejected the rebellion allegations. His wife, Patricia Apolot, previously denied claims that weapons had been recovered from their home.

The army has yet to publicly disclose Elwelu's detention location or the specific charges he will face.

ULS said it would continue monitoring the case to ensure compliance with constitutional and international legal standards.