Bus drivers threaten nationwide strike tomorrow over new government requirements

The United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) says its members will withdraw their services until the government addresses what it describes as an unfair financial burden on professional drivers.

The United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) says its members will withdraw their services until the government addresses what it describes as an unfair financial burden on professional drivers.

Uganda's United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) has announced a nationwide bus drivers' strike starting October 12, 2026, over costly driver badge renewals and mandatory refresher training, threatening passenger transport services.

Nationwide bus strike: The United Bus Drivers Association has directed members to park their buses from Monday, October 12, 2026, until the government addresses their concerns.

Driver badge renewal costs: Bus drivers oppose the financial burden of annual driver badge renewals and mandatory refresher training requirements.

Government transport regulations: Uganda's Ministry of Works and Transport introduced stricter bus driver accreditation and safety measures in August 2026 to reduce road accidents.

Passenger transport disruption: The planned strike could affect intercity bus travel across Uganda, although the number of participating drivers remains unknown.

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Thousands of passengers across Uganda face possible travel disruptions from Monday, October 12, 2026, after bus drivers announced plans to park their vehicles in protest against the cost of renewing driver badges and undergoing mandatory refresher training.

The United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) says its members will withdraw their services until the government addresses what it describes as an unfair financial burden on professional drivers.

In a notice dated October 8, 2026, the association said the requirements have placed growing financial and administrative pressure on drivers, many of whom earn salaries that cannot sustain the recurring costs.

The planned industrial action could affect passengers travelling between Kampala and other parts of the country, including those returning to work, school or business after the weekend.

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UBDA says its members have repeatedly raised concerns about the requirements without securing a satisfactory resolution.

"The current arrangement places a significant financial burden on drivers whose salaries do not adequately support recurring annual costs," the association said.

The dispute centres on government requirements for public service vehicle drivers to obtain and renew badges that certify their eligibility to operate passenger vehicles.

Under measures announced by the Ministry of Works and Transport in August 2026, bus drivers must undergo vetting before receiving badges valid for one year.

The ministry also requires drivers to have completed a refresher course at a licensed driving school within the preceding 24 months. Badge renewal depends on their road safety record, discipline and compliance with transport regulations. SoftPower News+1

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However, UBDA argues that the government should consider drivers' earnings when setting training and renewal requirements.

It says drivers support efforts to improve road safety but want a system that is affordable and developed through consultations with those working in the transport industry.

"Our position is that road-safety training should be strengthened, but it should also be practical, affordable and designed in consultation with the professional drivers who operate Uganda's roads every day," the association said.

Following consultations among its members, UBDA resolved to suspend driving services from Monday until its concerns receive meaningful attention.

"After consultation among members, UBDA has resolved that, effective Monday, 12 October 2026, members of the Association will temporarily withdraw their driving services and park the buses they operate as a collective form of peaceful industrial action until the Association's concerns receive meaningful engagement and resolution," the notice reads.

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The association copied its notice to the Uganda Bus Owners Association (UBOA), the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force's Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

It said the advance warning would allow bus operators, government agencies and passengers to prepare for the planned disruption.

The threatened strike comes barely two months after the government introduced tougher regulations for public service vehicles following a series of fatal road crashes.

In August, the ministry announced new measures aimed at reducing driver fatigue, strengthening supervision and removing unqualified drivers from passenger transport.

The measures include restrictions on the number of journeys a driver can undertake in a day.

Under guidelines announced in August, drivers on routes exceeding 300 kilometres must be replaced for the return journey. Those operating shorter routes can complete a return journey but cannot embark on a third trip that day. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

The government has also proposed an electronic monitoring system to track drivers and improve accountability.

During a meeting with Parliament's committee on physical infrastructure on July 20, 2026, transport officials cited unlicensed buses, unaccredited drivers, mechanical defects and weak enforcement among the problems contributing to road crashes.

Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety Winston Katushabe said the ministry was considering electronic clocking-in for drivers to help control fatigue and improve compliance. Parliament of Uganda

The reforms followed several deadly accidents involving passenger vehicles, including a school bus crash in Kapchorwa in July that killed pupils and raised fresh concerns about transport safety.

While the government maintains that tighter controls are necessary to protect passengers, drivers say the cost of complying with the requirements should not fall beyond their financial means.

The latest dispute also revives earlier complaints about driver accreditation. In December 2024, bus operators and drivers sought more time to obtain badges after delays in processing the documents disrupted operations during police enforcement exercises. Pulse Uganda

UBDA has not disclosed how many drivers will participate in Monday's industrial action or how many buses could be affected.

It also remains unclear whether bus owners will intervene to prevent disruptions or whether talks with the government will yield an agreement before the planned strike.