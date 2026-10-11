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Anita Among social media account vanishes, past posts deleted

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:57 - 11 October 2026
Anita Among
Anita Among
Former Speaker Anita Among's X account vanishes as past posts are deleted and handle changed, raising account hijack concerns.
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Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has disappeared on social media, amid concerts that her prominent X, formerly Twitter account has been hijacked.

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The account appeared to have changed its handle overnight to @GlobalAfricaHQ, with her previous posts deleted.

Among previously used @AnitahAmong on the platform to share parliamentary updates, public statements and messages to her constituents. 

A screenshot of an earlier search listing shows the profile under her name, with more than 613,000 followers.

The listing identifies her as Speaker of the 11th Parliament and Bukedea District Woman MP. It also shows that the account joined the platform in November 2020.

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As of Sunday morning, the account displays an “Unable to load” message. 

That message alone does not establish whether an account has been renamed, deactivated or affected by a technical problem.

The development drew mixed reactions. Former MP Barnabas Tinkasiimire welcomed the prospect of Among starting a new page.

The reason for the reported account change remains unclear. 

The former Speaker’s Instagram account however, remains active, with her last post having been on May 12, congratulating President Yoweri Museveni on his inauguration.

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