Ugandan bus drivers announce nationwide strike starting Monday

Ugandan bus drivers under UBDA announce a nationwide strike from Monday over badge renewal fees and refresher training costs, threatening travel delays across Uganda.

Bus passengers across Uganda could face cancelled journeys and delays from Monday, October 12, 2026, after the United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) announced a strike over driver badge requirements and refresher-training costs.

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In a notice dated October 8, 2026, UBDA directed its members to stop driving until authorities engage the association and resolve its concerns.

The association addressed the notice to the public and copied the Uganda Bus Owners Association, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

UBDA said badge renewal requirements and related training expenses place financial and administrative pressure on professional drivers.

“The current arrangement places a significant financial burden on drivers whose salaries do not adequately support recurring annual costs,” the notice reads.

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The association said it supports government regulation and passenger safety. However, it wants affordable training designed in consultation with drivers.

“Our position is that road-safety training should be strengthened, but it should also be practical, affordable and designed in consultation with the professional drivers who operate Uganda’s roads every day,” it said.

The dispute centres on requirements intended to ensure that bus drivers remain competent and comply with road safety rules.

Under measures announced by State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama on August 17, 2026, public service vehicle drivers undergo vetting before receiving badges valid for one year.

Renewal depends on their road safety record and conduct. Drivers must also have completed a refresher course at a licensed driving school within the previous 24 months. This distinguishes annual badge renewal from the two-year period within which drivers must have undertaken refresher training.

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Badge enforcement has triggered disputes before. In December 2024, bus owners and drivers sought a two-month extension after reporting delays in obtaining the documents. Drivers complained that the process disrupted operations as police mounted highway checks.

The latest safety measures also require two accredited drivers on buses travelling more than 450 kilometres and on interstate routes. They form part of efforts to reduce fatigue and strengthen oversight of passenger transport.