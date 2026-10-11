Bravion MC builds The Vibe Room into a platform for emerging talent

Ugandan entertainer Bravion MC is using The Vibe Room to promote emerging DJs, encourage musical collaboration and expand opportunities for creative talent through digital entertainment.

Ugandan entertainer Bravion MC is developing The Vibe Room as a platform for DJs, musicians and emerging creative talent.

The Vibe Room has featured Deejay Wizzy 256 and DJ Magic Touch, including a live band session.

Bravion MC uses TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to promote music performances and expand the platform's digital audience.

The Vibe Room aims to support talent development, musical collaboration and digital entertainment in Uganda.

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Ugandan entertainer Bravion MC is seeking to create more opportunities for DJs, musicians and other creatives through The Vibe Room, an entertainment platform that combines live performances, music sessions and digital content.

The platform brings together performers from different backgrounds to showcase their skills, collaborate and reach audiences beyond traditional entertainment venues.

Bravion, who serves as the platform's master of ceremonies and creative lead, has built the concept around music, audience interaction and spontaneous performances.

Unlike conventional DJ shows, where the focus rests on the person behind the decks, The Vibe Room allows performers to interact with one another and experiment with different sounds.

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Bravion plays a central role in coordinating the sessions, engaging performers and creating an atmosphere that encourages collaboration.

The platform has hosted several DJs, including Deejay Wizzy 256 and DJ Magic Touch, who have contributed different musical styles to its sessions.

Among its notable productions is a live band performance featuring DJ Magic Touch and Bravion. The session combined live instrumentation with DJ entertainment, demonstrating the platform's interest in exploring different performance formats.

The Vibe Room has also featured the "Icecream" sound, one of the musical elements associated with its growing identity.

Beyond entertainment, Bravion hopes to use the platform to expose emerging talent to wider audiences.

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His approach reflects changes in Uganda's entertainment industry, where social media has created new opportunities for musicians, DJs and content creators to promote their work without relying solely on radio, television or live events.

Through platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, entertainers can share performances with audiences across different countries.

The Vibe Room has adopted this model by producing music sessions and short videos designed for digital audiences.

For participating DJs, the sessions offer an opportunity to demonstrate their mixing skills, experiment with musical selections and collaborate with fellow performers.

Bravion's responsibilities extend beyond presenting the sessions. He also helps shape the content, coordinate talent and develop the platform's entertainment concepts.

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His involvement reflects a growing trend among Ugandan entertainers who are moving beyond traditional roles to establish their own content production platforms.

While many MCs build their careers around concerts, parties and corporate events, Bravion is using The Vibe Room to establish a distinct identity as both an entertainer and creative organiser.

The project also seeks to encourage collaboration among performers who might otherwise work independently.

With plans to involve more DJs, musicians and other creatives, Bravion hopes to expand The Vibe Room's reach and develop it into a recognised destination for music and digital entertainment.

For now, the platform continues to centre on a simple concept: bringing entertainers together, recording their performances and giving audiences new ways to experience music.