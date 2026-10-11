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Gas cylinder kills two in Lira City

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:59 - 11 October 2026
The gas cylinder explosion scene
Two men were killed and three others injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Lira City East Division. Police are investigating the incident.
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Two people died on spot and three others sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a busy market area in Lira City on October 10, 2026.

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Police identified the deceased as local mechanics James Okabo and another known only as Daniel. The explosion occurred at about 6pm in Ireda Central Park Cell, Lira City East Division.

Police findings indicate that the mechanics were using a gas cylinder while repairing a motorcycle when it exploded, killing both instantly. Three people nearby sustained injuries. Police have yet to establish their identities.

The injured were taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. Police also took the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examinations.

The gas cylinder explosion scene
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A fragment from the cylinder reportedly struck a stationary white trailer, registration number UA 732DX, damaging its front bumper and windscreen.

Police recovered the wreckage of two motorcycles and took it to Lira City East Division Police.

Officers in North Kyoga Region have opened a case of death by explosion. Investigators are working to establish the cause, confirm the deceased’s particulars and identify the injured. 

They also await the postmortem results.

Police urged the public to handle gas cylinders and other pressurised equipment with caution, especially during repairs. 

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They advised that competent personnel should carry out such work under appropriate safety conditions.

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