The UG Yard Party set to disrupt Kampala’s Party Scene

Uganda Waragi and Josh SB launch The UG Yard Party on Oct 31 at Kampala Rugby Grounds, featuring auto shows, DJs, streetwear, and gaming zones.

Uganda Waragi, in partnership with creative mastermind Josh SB, has officially unveiled The UG Yard Party, a disruptive, multi-faceted party experience designed to redefine the modern youth party culture in Kampala.

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The Ug Yard Party is set to take place on October 31st at the Kampala Rugby Grounds (former legends) staring at midday till late.

Addressing the media and lifestyle creators during a walkthrough at the venue, Roy Tumwizere, Uganda Waragi Brand Manager, explained what the Ug Yard Party stands for to the modern waragi lover.

"Kampala’s nightlife is evolving, and the audience is looking for experiences defined by identity and participation. The UG Yard Party is a direct response to that. A space where modern Ugandan street culture, music, fashion, and creativity collide. Consumers don't just watch the vibe; they co-create it. It’s vibrant, it’s expressive, and it’s undeniably SO UG,” he said.

In addition to this, Josh SB the creative partner unpacked the experience to feature interactive Uganda Waragi drinking stations that fuel the entire experience, mixed and poured to your preference.

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But that’s not all.

An auto show will be part of the entire experience. Different cars will become mini party pods, with LED lit trunks and custom sound-linked zones synchronized directly to the main stage DJ sets to reimagine the party experience.

And what is a party without music? The main stage will feature dynamic genre-bending transitions driven by Amapiano, Afrobeats, new-gen R&B, and underground Ugandan sounds by some of Kampala’s top DJs.

The Drip & Thrift Zone will highlight urban style, through streetwear pop-ups, live thrifting, and live fit check moments hosted by MCs, while Gaming Zone will balance out the energy as partygoers can challenge themselves across VR video gaming options, classic board games, and pool table rounds.