Fik Fameica receives a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle as he is officially unveiled as Spiro's brand ambassador for East Africa.

Fik Fameica receives a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle as he is officially unveiled as Spiro's brand ambassador for East Africa.

Fik Fameica receives electric motorcycle as Spiro unveils him as East Africa ambassador

Ugandan dancehall star Fik Fameica receives a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle as he is officially unveiled as Spiro's brand ambassador for East Africa.

Ugandan dancehall musician Fik Fameica has received a new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda as the company formally unveiled him as its brand ambassador for Uganda and East Africa.

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The singer, whose real name is Shafik Walukagga, received the keys to a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle, registration number UMA 117NP, during a handover ceremony at the company's facility in Kampala.

Fik, known for songs such as Sikiwa, tested the motorcycle shortly after receiving it, riding around the facility as company officials witnessed the handover.

He later shared his experience, praising the motorcycle's quiet operation, efficiency and potential to reduce transport costs for everyday riders.

Fik Fameica receives a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle as he is officially unveiled as Spiro's brand ambassador for East Africa.

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The ceremony formalised a partnership first announced on July 15, 2026, when Spiro named Fik its East African brand ambassador alongside Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, who serves as the company's global ambassador.

Spiro said it selected Fik because of his popularity among young Ugandans and his connection to the boda boda community, which plays a major role in Kampala's transport sector.

“Fik connects with young Ugandans and the boda community that relies on motorcycles for income. He is the perfect voice for our mission,” the company said.

The partnership is expected to help Spiro promote electric motorcycles among young people and commercial riders as the company expands its operations in Uganda.

Speaking about his new role, Fik said he wanted to encourage Ugandans to embrace cleaner and more affordable transport.

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“This is not just about motorcycles, this is a movement. A movement for cleaner transport, cheaper transport, and more opportunity for our people,” he said.

The musician also celebrated the partnership with a message in Luganda.

“Twesange ku baala!” he wrote, loosely translated as “Let's meet on the road!”

Fik Fameica receives a Spiro Ekon electric motorcycle as he is officially unveiled as Spiro's brand ambassador for East Africa.

Spiro hopes to use Fik's influence in Uganda's music industry to introduce more young people to electric motorcycles and promote their use among boda boda riders.

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The company says it plans to deploy 50,000 electric motorcycles in Uganda by the end of 2026.

Its expansion strategy includes establishing more battery-swapping stations, where riders can exchange depleted batteries for charged ones instead of waiting for conventional charging.

The system is intended to reduce downtime for commercial riders whose earnings depend on spending more time on the road.

Spiro entered the Ugandan market in 2024 and has since worked to expand its electric motorcycle business and supporting infrastructure.

The company is also developing local assembly capacity as part of its wider strategy to produce electric mobility solutions suited to African markets.