I long to return home – Ssemujju Nganda

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda desires to return to Uganda from exile but fears for his safety due to alleged threats by Gen Muhoozi.

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has expressed his desire to return to Uganda, saying he never imagined living outside the country.

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The former legislator however, fears for his safety following threats from Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Nganda, who has been living in exile since June, said returning home under the current political conditions would put his life at risk.

Speaking on NTV's Ebigambo Tebitta programme on Wednesday, Nganda said he had spent his entire life in Uganda and had never considered settling abroad.

"In my whole life I never lived or studied abroad. I only travelled for work. I wouldn’t want to live abroad even for a day except if it is for work. I wish to be in my country," he said.

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"But I have to weigh being here or being in the ‘basement’ and the better choice is being outside the country," he said.

Nganda attributed his decision to remain in exile to threats allegedly made against him and his relatives by Gen Kainerugaba, who also heads the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda

He said the threats had left him fearing that he could face detention or mistreatment if he returned.

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"I have done nothing wrong and neither has any other person that is currently exiled," he said.

"But we woke up one morning and the head of PLU (Muhoozi) was issuing threats against me and my relatives. He has spoken openly about the people that he took in the basement and what he did to them there."

The former MP has been a vocal critic of the government and military involvement in politics in his roles as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and later People's Front for Freedom (PFF), as well as opposition whip in Parliament.

His decision to remain abroad, he said, was not a rejection of Uganda but a precaution against what he considers a threat to his freedom and safety.

The former legislator said he would consider returning once the political and security situation improved.

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