Muhoozi renews threats against Lukwago, claims he stole KCCA funds

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba renews threats against former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, accusing him of stealing KCCA road funds amid ongoing health concerns.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has renewed threats against former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, accusing him of stealing money meant for city roads and threatening to have him hanged.

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The threats come as Lukwago battles several health complications in detention, with his lawyers seeking his release on bail to allow him to receive specialised medical treatment abroad.

In a series of posts on X, Muhoozi accused Lukwago of misappropriating funds intended for road construction in Kampala during his tenure as Lord Mayor.

"Lukwago stole the money meant to construct Kampala's roads for over 20 years. He will not escape justice," Muhoozi wrote.

He provided no evidence to support the allegation. Lukwago has not been convicted of stealing Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) funds.

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In another post, Muhoozi dismissed concerns about the opposition politician's deteriorating health and suggested that he should face execution.

"I'm not bothered about Lukwago's illness. He looks healthy enough to be hanged," he wrote.

Muhoozi also threatened to take Lukwago into his custody again, referring to an earlier period when the opposition politician alleges he was held by security operatives at an undisclosed location.

"Lukwago did not last 5 minutes in the basement. His holiday with Afande Saleh is over. I'm going to take hold of him again. He can start crying again," Muhoozi wrote.

The latest statements mirror earlier threats Muhoozi made against Lukwago before and after his arrest in June.

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Lukwago was arrested on June 15, 2026, after security operatives raided his home in Wakaliga, Kampala.

He spent more than two days at an undisclosed location before being presented in court.

Muhoozi had previously made public statements targeting Lukwago as tensions grew over the former Lord Mayor's legal representation of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Lukwago was subsequently charged with misprision of treason, an offence involving the alleged failure to report knowledge of treason.

Prosecutors accuse him of knowing about an alleged plot to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government but failing to report it to the authorities.

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Lukwago denies the charge and has remained on remand since June.

Days ago days Lukwago was transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital following concerns about his worsening health.

On October 19, his lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, confirmed that Lukwago had been taken to Mulago for specialised medical attention.

Sseggona said his client's condition had deteriorated and that his legal team was struggling to secure an urgent hearing of his bail application.

"He is in bad shape," Sseggona said.

The lawyer explained that the defence wanted Lukwago released to obtain specialised treatment, including medical care in India.

Lukwago has a history of spinal complications following cervical disc replacement surgery in India.