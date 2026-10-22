Immigration suspends passport issuance after Kyambogo fibre cable cut

Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs has suspended passport issuance at Kyambogo and Jinja due to a fibre cable cut. Check affected centres and alternative locations.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the National Citizenship and Immigration Control has suspended passport issuance at its Kyambogo centre in Kampala following a fibre cable cut that disrupted operations.

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The disruption is also affecting the Jinja Regional Passport Office, leaving it unable to produce or issue passports.

The National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC) said Thursday that the Kyambogo Passport Issuance Centre, formerly known as Face Technologies, had temporarily ceased operations.

“The Kyambogo Passport Issuance Centre (formerly Face Technologies) is temporarily non-operational due to a fibre cut, affecting passport issuance services,” the statement reads.

The ministry said the Jinja office was also experiencing technical difficulties that had halted passport production and issuance.

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However, passport services remain available at the ministry's headquarters in Kampala and regional offices in Mbale, Gulu, Mbarara and Arua.

The disruption could inconvenience applicants seeking to collect their passports from the two affected centres, particularly those with urgent travel plans.

Immigration spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi said technical teams were working with service providers to restore operations.

“Our technical teams, working together with our service providers, are making every effort to restore services as soon as possible,” Mundeyi said.

He apologised to affected applicants and asked for patience as technicians worked to resolve the problem.

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The ministry did not indicate when normal operations would resume or explain what caused the fibre cut.