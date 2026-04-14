UCC orders telecoms to block 500 porn websites

UCC has ordered telecom operators to block 500 pornographic websites, but admits VPN use still makes enforcement difficult.

The Uganda Communications Commission has instructed telecommunications companies to block at least 500 websites accused of distributing pornographic content, as part of efforts to enforce national broadcasting and content standards.

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The directive was communicated to telecom operators in a formal notice issued on April 2. Ibrahim Bossa, speaking on behalf of the Commission, said providers have since complied and restricted access to the listed platforms.

Bossa said the move is anchored in the Uganda Communications Act. He noted that Sections 5 and 10 empower the regulator to set standards, monitor content and enforce compliance across the communications sector. He added that Section 33 allows the Commission to enforce minimum broadcasting standards, including rules that prohibit content considered contrary to public morality.

“These standards prohibit the broadcast of content that is contrary to morality and require that adult-oriented programs are appropriately scheduled,” he said.

The Commission also cited the Uganda Communications Content Regulations and provisions under the Penal Code Act that criminalise offences against morality and protect children from exposure to pornography. Officials said the blocked platforms include both local and international websites, reflecting the cross-border nature of online content.

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However, the Commission acknowledged that users can still access restricted content using Virtual Private Networks, which allow them to bypass local internet controls. Bossa said the use of such tools remains a major enforcement challenge despite telecom operators implementing the directive.