Tropical Bank partners with Interswitch to expand banking access through 21,000 agents

The partnership will allow Tropical Bank customers to access key banking services at Quickteller agent outlets nationwide, reducing the need to visit physical bank branches and bringing services closer to communities.

Tropical Bank has partnered with Interswitch to extend banking services to customers through more than 21,000 Quickteller agent locations across Uganda.

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The partnership will allow Tropical Bank customers to access key banking services at Quickteller agent outlets nationwide, reducing the need to visit physical bank branches and bringing services closer to communities.

The move is expected to strengthen financial inclusion by expanding Tropical Bank's reach, particularly in underserved areas and high-traffic locations.

Interswitch, a digital payments and commerce company operating across Africa, will provide the technology and agent network infrastructure needed to support the service.

Moris Seguya, Interswitch's Country General Manager, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving access to financial services.

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“We are pleased to partner with Tropical Bank Uganda in our shared commitment to making financial services more accessible to all Ugandans. At Interswitch, we believe that everyday transactions should be simple, convenient, and within reach for everyone. Through this partnership and the wide footprint of the Quickteller agent network, we are bringing banking services closer to communities and helping more people participate in the formal financial ecosystem,” Seguya said.

Tropical Bank said the arrangement will enable it to serve customers beyond its traditional branch network while improving convenience and service delivery.

Abdulaziz M.A. Mansur said the partnership would help the bank reach more customers across the country.

“This partnership with Interswitch allows us to extend our reach beyond traditional banking halls and bring our services closer to our customers. We are pleased to collaborate with Interswitch to offer secure, reliable, and convenient banking services through the Quickteller agent network across Uganda,” Mansur said.