Top 10 oldest prestigious secondary schools in Uganda

Many of the historic schools were founded during the colonial era by Christian missionaries and were initially meant to educate the sons and daughters of chiefs and elites.

Following the recent release of the various national examination results in Uganda, a new debate emerged on social media platforms, reviving the long-standing question of weather older traditional schools still provide the best value for learners, or have newer private institutions overtaken them in academic performance

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Many of the historic schools were founded during the colonial era by Christian missionaries and were initially meant to educate the sons and daughters of chiefs and elites.

Over time, they became centres of academic excellence and prestige, producing many of the country’s political, professional and cultural leaders.

Yet sadly, most of these today languish in the dark shadow of their past, with plummeted student populations, dilapidated structures and dwindled academic performance,

Newer schools on the other hand are not only investing in modern education but often promote their results aggressively on social media, while the older institutions rely heavily on legacy, alumni networks and tradition.

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While some older schools have faced challenges maintaining top examination results, their historical legacy, alumni networks and culture of discipline continue to make them highly sought after by many families. For many Ugandans, attending one of these historic institutions remains not just an academic journey, but a mark of prestige and tradition.

Below is a list of ten of Uganda’s oldest and most prestigious secondary schools, ranked primarily by their age and historical significance.

1. Namilyango College (Founded 1902)

Namilyango College in Mukono District is widely recognised as Uganda’s oldest secondary school. It was founded on March 23, 1902 by the Catholic Mill Hill Fathers to educate the sons of Catholic chiefs.

Over the years it has developed a strong reputation in academics and sports, especially rugby, and remains one of the most prestigious boys’ schools in the country.

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2. Gayaza High School (Founded 1905)

Gayaza High School is the oldest girls’ boarding secondary school in Uganda. Founded by the Church Missionary Society in 1905, it initially admitted daughters of Buganda chiefs.

Today it remains one of the most respected girls’ schools, known for producing prominent female leaders in politics, business and academia.

Gayaza High School

3. King’s College Budo (Founded 1906)

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Established on March 29, 1906, King’s College Budo quickly became one of Uganda’s most influential schools.

Built on land donated by the Kabaka of Buganda, it was originally for sons of chiefs and later admitted girls in 1934. The school has produced several national leaders and even former heads of state.

King’s College Budo

4. St Mary’s College Kisubi – SMACK (Founded 1906)

St Mary’s College Kisubi, commonly called SMACK, was founded in 1906 by the Catholic White Fathers. Located along the Kampala–Entebbe road, the school has long been considered one of Uganda’s most prestigious boys’ schools and consistently performs strongly in academics and sports.

St Mary’s College Kisubi

5. Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School (Founded 1910)

Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School in Fort Portal was established in 1910 under the Church of Uganda and named after the Toro king Daudi Kasagama Kyebambe IV. The school has played an important role in educating girls in western Uganda for more than a century.

Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School

6. Busoga College Mwiri (Founded 1911)

Busoga College Mwiri was founded on September 25, 1911 by Anglican missionaries to educate the sons of Busoga chiefs. Located near Jinja, the school is known for producing prominent national figures, including Uganda’s first prime minister, Milton Obote. �

Busoga College Mwiri

7. Bweranyangi Girls

Bweranyangi Girls School was founded in 1912 on Kamukuzi Hill in Mbarara by the colonial government through the Ankole Diocese.

The Anglican-founded school relocated to Ruharo in 1914 and moved to its current location in Bushenyi District in 1954, serving as a prominent all-girls boarding institution.

Bweranyangi Girls School

8. Soroti Secondary School (Founded 1915)

Established in 1915, Soroti Secondary School is among the oldest institutions in eastern Uganda. It has served generations of students from the Teso sub-region and remains an important government-aided school offering both O-Level and A-Level education.

Soroti Secondary School

9. Nyakasura School (Founded 1926)

Nyakasura School in Fort Portal was founded in 1926 by Canadian missionary Dr George Aggrey. The school became famous for its scenic location near the Rwenzori mountains and for producing disciplined students, many of whom went on to become professionals and leaders in Uganda.

10. Nabisunsa Girls’ School (Founded 1954)

Nabisunsa Girls in Kampala was established in 1954 by Prince Badru Kakungulu to provide quality education for Muslim girls who were reluctant to attend Christian-founded schools. It has since grown into one of the country’s leading girls’ secondary schools.