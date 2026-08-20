TikToker Benitah Nakabugo arrives in Uganda

Benitah Nakabugo returned to Uganda after losing her job in Bahrain.

Benitah Nakabugo returned to Uganda after losing her job in Bahrain.

TikToker Benitah Nakabugo has returned to Uganda after losing her Bahrain job amid an online dispute over her political comments.

Benitah Nakabugo returned to Uganda after losing her job in Bahrain.

She was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by presidential aide Kissakyamukama Yiga.

Nakabugo blamed an online campaign linked to her political comments for her job loss.

Her return follows public debate over social media pressure and support offered after the incident.

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TikToker Benitah Nakabugo has returned to Uganda after losing her job in Bahrain, where she had been working, following an online backlash linked to her political comments.

Nakabugo was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery Kissakyamukama Yiga after arriving back in the country. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

The social media personality, popularly known as Benitah256MadamViolence, said she lost her job at The Matcha Space in Bahrain after some Ugandan social media users contacted her employer over remarks she made about Uganda’s political affairs. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

Nakabugo accused supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) of pressuring her employer after she made comments about the 2026 presidential election, although her former employer has not publicly explained why her employment ended. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

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Her return comes days after Local Government Minister Justine Nameere said she would support Nakabugo following the job loss. Reports later indicated that Nameere offered her financial assistance, although details surrounding the support have since attracted public debate. (Facebook⁠)