Museveni bids farewell to retiring UPDF Generals

President Museveni has praised retiring UPDF generals for their service as 1,817 military personnel officially exited active duty in the August 2026 retirement exercise.

President Museveni praised retiring UPDF generals for helping build Uganda’s peace and security.

Former CDF Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and other senior commanders were among those who retired.

The retirement exercise covered 1,817 UPDF personnel across different ranks.

Museveni credited patriotism, military technology and economic strength for the army’s achievements.

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President Yoweri Museveni has praised retiring UPDF generals for their contribution to Uganda’s peace and security, saying their service helped strengthen the country’s defence over the years.

In a message posted on X on August 20, 2026, Museveni congratulated the officers and said the UPDF’s achievements were built on patriotism, modern military technology and a strong national economy.

“I congratulate the retiring Generals for the great contribution they have made to the UPDF,” Museveni said.

The retired officers include former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, Lt Gen Charles Angina, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Maj Gen Geofrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa and Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda.

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The group also includes 12 Brigadier Generals: Edson Muhanguzi, Sam Omara, Fred Zakye, Fred Rugadya Akiiki, Mike Samuel Kisame, Patrick Mwesigye, Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure, Simon Nicholas Ocan, Metland K Bitumbika, Charles Bakahumura, Charles Asiimwe Kahangire and Cyril Mawa Muhindo.

Museveni said he personally understood the role each officer played during their service and thanked them for their contribution.

“I could go on and on about each of these Generals. I personally know, in detail, the contribution each one has made. That is how much I appreciate the excellent work they have done,” he said.

The President also met the officers’ families during the retirement ceremony and wished them success in their next chapter.

The ceremony marked the end of the nationwide August 2026 UPDF retirement exercise, which saw 1,817 personnel leave active military service.

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