Kevin Lyttle to headline Guvnor’s Serendipity Street Party in Kampala

Kevin Lyttle will headline the Serendipity Street Party Summer Splash Edition at Guvnor Streetside.

Kevin Lyttle will headline the Serendipity Street Party Summer Splash Edition at Guvnor Streetside.

Kevin Lyttle will headline Club Guvnor’s Serendipity Street Party Summer Splash Edition in Kampala on September 13, 2026.

International dancehall and soca star Kevin Lyttle will headline Club Guvnor’s Serendipity Street Party Summer Splash Edition, bringing his Caribbean sound to Kampala on September 13, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outdoor event will turn Guvnor Streetside into a tropical-themed festival space, combining daytime street celebrations with a night of live music and entertainment.

Lyttle, best known for his global hit “Turn Me On”, is expected to perform some of his biggest songs as he returns to Uganda with his energetic stage presence and Caribbean-inspired sound.

Organisers said the event will offer fans a mix of nostalgia and fresh entertainment, featuring classic dancehall and soca hits alongside performances from local DJs and artists.

The Summer Splash Edition aims to create a festival experience beyond traditional nightlife, with early opening hours designed to give guests more time to enjoy the street party atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are currently available at Shs70,000 for online purchases through Quicket, while gate entry will cost Shs150,000. Table bookings are available at Shs2 million.