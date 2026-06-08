The Way triumph as Kampala Neon Raves delivers night of dance drama

The Way claimed the Kampala Tusker Lite Neon Raves title after a night of energetic performances, creative routines and fierce competition.

The lights went out, the music went up, and for a few hours on Saturday night, Supremacy Lounge in Nakulabye transformed into a battleground of dance.

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The Tusker Lite Neon Raves Kampala edition delivered exactly what many expected: energy, spectacle and plenty of surprises.

The competition, which has already travelled through Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua and Gulu, arrived in Kampala with high expectations. Ten dance crews took to the floor after one of the qualified groups failed to show up. They battled through multiple rounds before judges Dance Mamweta and DVD Afroking.

The opening rounds were cautious.

Because crews had to survive three rounds, many appeared to save energy early, with fewer flips and more measured routines.

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“It’s slightly a hard round, you literally improvising in the moment,” said a member of Soweto Kids.

But once the African and Caribbean rounds arrived, the venue came alive.

Shirtless dancers with oiled bodies, amapiano routines, kwaito footwork, popping, locking and twerking collided in what felt like beautiful chaos.

Army Dancers impressed with their Jabbawockeez-inspired masks and neat execution, while Mostif Girls, the competition’s only all-female crew, struggled to recreate the excitement they generated during auditions.

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American Height brought swagger and showmanship.

“Kampala crowds are difficult because they have seen everything before, so you cannot just come with energy alone,” a member of the group said.

Then came DVB.

Dressed like characters from a horror film, the crew brought zombies, cages, rugged costumes and strong storytelling to the stage. They blended electronic dance with clean transitions and crowd-friendly routines.

“Everyone dances, so we asked ourselves how people would remember us after tonight,” said a member of DVB.

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Yet perhaps the biggest surprise came from The Way.

Without outrageous props or flashy theatrics, the group simply danced with confidence and minimal fanfare.

Their polished routines proved enough.

At the end of the night, The Way were crowned Kampala champions, followed by DVB as first runners-up and American Height in third place.

Speaking after the competition, Sandra Againe, Tusker Lite Brand Manager, said: “Beyond the routines, what stands out is the discipline, creativity and confidence these dancers bring. Dance has become one of the strongest forms of expression for young people today.”