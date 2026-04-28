The good news is that negotiation is a skill. It can be learned, practised and improved over time, even by people who hate confrontation.

The good news is that negotiation is a skill. It can be learned, practised and improved over time, even by people who hate confrontation.

The ‘soft girl’ guide to hard negotiations: Getting the pay you deserve

Young professionals can negotiate better salaries by understanding their value, preparing properly and communicating with confidence and calmness.

Salary negotiation is a skill that young professionals can learn and improve.

Workers should research market pay rates before discussing salaries.

Achievements and measurable results strengthen negotiation power.

Confidence, calm communication and self worth help employees ask for better pay.

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Many young professionals fear salary negotiations. Some worry they will sound rude. Others fear losing the opportunity completely. For many women especially, asking for better pay can feel uncomfortable because society often teaches them to stay agreeable, polite and grateful for whatever they receive.

But being soft spoken does not mean being weak. You can remain calm, respectful and feminine while still asking for what you deserve. Negotiation is not about fighting. It is about understanding your value and communicating it clearly.

Today’s workplace rewards confidence. Employers negotiate budgets every day. Businesses negotiate contracts, prices and deals all the time. Employees should also learn how to negotiate their worth.

The good news is that negotiation is a skill. It can be learned, practised and improved over time, even by people who hate confrontation.

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Stop treating salary as a favour

Many workers enter interviews with a begging mindset. They act as if the company is rescuing them instead of hiring them to solve a problem.

That thinking weakens confidence before negotiations even begin. A company hires because it needs value. If your skills can help the organisation grow, save time or attract customers, then your work has worth.

This does not mean becoming arrogant. It simply means recognising that employment is an exchange. You offer skills and labour. The company offers pay and opportunities.

A graduate handling social media for a business, for example, may help increase sales or visibility online. That contribution has measurable value. Understanding this changes how you approach discussions about money.

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Research before discussing money

One major mistake many people make is entering negotiations blindly. They do not know the market rate for their role.

Before any interview or appraisal meeting, research salaries in your field. Ask trusted professionals. Check online job platforms. Read industry reports. Speak to mentors where possible.

A person applying for a marketing role in Kampala, for instance, should know the average salary range before attending interviews. Without that information, it becomes easy for employers to underpay you.

Research also helps you sound prepared and professional. Instead of throwing random figures, you can explain your expectations with confidence.

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Learn to speak about your achievements

Negotiation becomes easier when you can explain your impact clearly.

Many people work hard but struggle to talk about their results. Yet employers pay for outcomes, not effort alone.

Instead of saying, “I work very hard,” explain what you achieved. You can say, “I helped grow the company’s TikTok page from 2,000 to 10,000 followers” or “I reduced customer response time by half.”

Numbers help. Examples help. Results help more than emotions.

Keep a record of your achievements, projects and positive feedback. These details become useful during salary discussions or performance reviews.

Stay calm during the conversation

Negotiation does not need drama. Some people think confidence means aggression. It does not.

Speak calmly and directly. Maintain eye contact. Avoid sounding apologetic when discussing money.

Phrases like “If possible” or “Sorry for asking” can weaken your position. Instead, use clear language such as, “Based on my experience and responsibilities, I believe this range reflects my value.”

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Silence also matters. After stating your expectations, stop talking. Many people panic and begin lowering their own value because they fear rejection.

Confidence often sounds quiet, not loud.

Do not fear hearing “no”

Rejection is part of negotiation. Not every employer will agree immediately.

Sometimes a company truly cannot meet your expectations. Other times they simply expect candidates to accept the first offer without questioning it.

A “no” does not always mean the conversation is over. You can ask about future salary reviews, performance based increments or additional benefits such as transport, medical cover or flexible work arrangements.

Even when negotiations fail, the experience still teaches important lessons. The more you practise, the stronger you become.

Softness and strength can exist together

Many successful women negotiate firmly without losing kindness or professionalism.

Being soft does not mean staying silent. It means handling difficult conversations with emotional control and self respect.

You do not need to become harsh to command respect. Preparation, clarity and confidence already carry power.

At the end of the day, employers will always protect their budgets. Employees must also learn to protect their value.