Strong winds flip aircraft at Entebbe airport, aviation authority speaks out 

A light aircraft was overturned at Entebbe International Airport (Photos by Ivan Walunyolo

A light aircraft was overturned at Entebbe International Airport (Photos by Ivan Walunyolo

Photos shared online showed a Cessna 172 aircraft flipped upside down on the tarmac, with its wings bent and landing gear pointing upwards.

A light aircraft was overturned at Entebbe International Airport after strong winds swept through the area on Friday April 10, 2026, prompting a response from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

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Photos shared online showed a Cessna 172 aircraft flipped upside down on the tarmac, with its wings bent and landing gear pointing upwards.

The plane appeared to have been parked at the time of the incident. The images circulated on social media sparking concerns.

A light aircraft was overturned at Entebbe International Airport

Some members of the public claimed in posts that they had witnessed a tornado-like wind around the airport in the morning hours

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In a statement, the aviation authority confirmed that adverse weather conditions affected a parked aircraft.

“On the morning of Friday, April 10, 2026, strong winds were experienced in the vicinity of Entebbe International Airport. The adverse weather impacted a light aircraft, which was parked on Apron 04. No one sustained injuries,” UCAA said.

The authority added that technical teams had begun assessing the situation in coordination with relevant stakeholders. Officials said the incident did not disrupt scheduled flight operations at the country’s main international gateway.

A light aircraft was overturned at Entebbe International Airport

The aviation authority reassured the public that the situation remained under control and that normal airport activities continued.

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