Stella Nantumbwe’s Instagram deactivated

Stella Nantumbwe’s known Instagram account has gone inactive

Stella Nantumbwe’s known Instagram account has gone inactive

Stella Nantumbwe’s known Instagram account has gone inactive as a video linked to her divorce dispute with Saidi Bukenya surfaced.

Former Miss Uganda Stella Nantumbwe’s known Instagram account has gone inactive.

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The development comes amid divorce drama involving her husband, Saidi Bukenya, whom she married in August 2025.

On the morning of June 16, 2026, a video Nantumbwe recorded before she left her husband’s home was released. It is not yet clear whether she released it or someone with access to it shared it.

The video emerged a day after she was asked to return household property allegedly taken from her former husband after their marriage broke down.

Stella Nantumbwe and her husband, Saidi Bukenya

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The appeal was made by the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, Col Edith Nakalema.

In the video, Nantumbwe walks through several rooms, including the washroom and bedroom, showing the items inside.

She later says she only left with her car.

Nakalema had appealed to Nantumbwe and her mother to return the items, claiming they were removed from the matrimonial home after the couple separated.

However, the video adds a new twist to the dispute.

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It remains unclear whether Nantumbwe recorded the video to protect herself, whether she later picked the items, or whether her husband’s family made false claims.

Stella Nantumbwe

The development comes amid reports that Nantumbwe and Bukenya ended their marriage only months after a private wedding ceremony held in 2025.

Nantumbwe had earlier denied the separation during a recent interview. She has not made any further public comment on the relationship.