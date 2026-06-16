Israeli hostages return to Entebbe 50 years after historic rescue

Three survivors of the 1976 Entebbe hostage crisis returned to Uganda and revisited the terminal where a childhood ordeal changed their lives forever

Three former Israeli hostages returned to Entebbe nearly 50 years after the 1976 hijacking.

The survivors revisited the old airport terminal where they were held as children.

Tzipi Cohen Gonen recalled losing her father during the hostage crisis.

Uganda said the site remains an important reminder of peace, resilience and international cooperation.

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Nearly 50 years after they were held hostage at Entebbe International Airport, three Israeli survivors of the 1976 hijacking have returned to the old terminal where one of the world's most famous rescue missions unfolded.

For Benny Davidson, Shay Gross and Tzipi Cohen Gonen, the visit was more than a journey into history. It was a return to a place that shaped their childhoods.

Davidson was 13 years old when the Air France aircraft he was travelling on was hijacked. Gross was six. Gonen was eight.

The trio visited the old terminal on June 16, 2026, and retraced the steps of frightened passengers who were held there for days after the aircraft was diverted to Uganda.

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The Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, received them.

The ordeal began on June 27, 1976, when an Air France Airbus A300 travelling from Tel Aviv to Paris, via Athens, was hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-External Operations and German militants.

The aircraft was flown to Libya before landing in Uganda.

The survivors revisited the old airport terminal where they were held as children.

Non-Israeli passengers were later released. The remaining hostages, mainly Israelis and Air France crew members, were held at the old Entebbe terminal.

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The crisis ended on July 4, 1976, when Israeli commandos launched Operation Entebbe, also known as Operation Thunderbolt, rescuing most of the hostages.

For Gonen, the visit reopened painful memories.

“My father was shot dead. My brother was missing at the time. In the confusion of the exchange of fire, I never knew whether he was killed by Ugandan soldiers or during the rescue operation,” she said.

She said returning to Uganda allowed her to honour her father's memory and confront a chapter of her life that had remained unresolved for decades.

Davidson said the old terminal instantly brought back memories.

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“The moment I walked in, the memories came back as if it was yesterday. I could still picture everything clearly,” he said.

He said Uganda today feels very different from the country he encountered as a child, pointing to the reception they received and the transformation of the country over the years.

Col Magezi described the 1976 hostage crisis as a painful episode in Uganda's history but also a significant moment in global efforts to combat terrorism.

“Uganda is open, welcoming, and ready to receive anyone who wishes to visit the old terminal, where these events once took place,” he said.

He said the events of 1976 continue to offer lessons about resilience, peace and international cooperation.