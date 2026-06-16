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Video Nantumbwe filmed before leaving husband’s home released

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:50 - 16 June 2026
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The video shows several rooms and household items still inside the house
A video filmed by Stella Nantumbwe before leaving her husband’s home has raised fresh questions about claims that she took household property after her marriage collapsed.
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A video recorded by former Miss Uganda Stella Nantumbwe, also known as Ellah, before she left her husband’s home has been released.

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The video emerged a day after she was asked to return household property allegedly taken from her former husband after their marriage broke down.

The appeal was made by the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, Col Edith Nakalema.

In the video, Nantumbwe walks through several rooms, including the washroom and bedroom, showing the items inside.

She later says she only left with her car.

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Nakalema had appealed to Nantumbwe and her mother to return the items, claiming they were removed from the matrimonial home after the couple separated.

However, the video adds a new twist to the dispute.

It remains unclear whether Nantumbwe recorded the video to protect herself, whether she later picked the items, or whether her husband’s family made false claims.

The development comes amid reports that Nantumbwe and her husband, businessman Saidi Bukenya, ended their marriage only months after a private wedding ceremony held in 2025.

Nantumbwe had earlier denied the separation during a recent interview. She has not made any further public comment on the relationship.

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Nantumbwe won Miss Uganda in 2013. She later represented Uganda at Miss World and Big Brother Africa.

Watch the video here

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