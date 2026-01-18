Solomon Kampala on how Ugandans can liberate themselves

Solomon Kampala, the son of opposition leader Bobi Wine, has called on Ugandans to unite and take responsibility for their own freedom following President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election.

Writing on X, Solomon said Ugandans could only “liberate themselves without sustaining trauma” by coming together as a people and acting collectively. He argued that no country became successful without passing through difficult stages of struggle and change.

“All successful countries have gone through this,” he wrote. “It is an essential part of breaking the barrier of slavery in a nation’s lifetime.”

His remarks come days after the Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner of the January 16 presidential election, extending his rule to more than four decades. The commission said Museveni secured a clear majority of the vote, while Bobi Wine finished second. The opposition rejected the results and cited widespread irregularities.

Solomon warned that delay in pursuing change would only widen the gap between Uganda and more developed countries. He compared Uganda’s situation to that of the United States, Europe and Singapore, saying those nations did not start out wealthy but advanced because citizens took part in shaping their systems.

“No one can give us democracy,” he wrote. “If someone ‘gives’ us democracy, they can take it just as easily.”

He said failure to act would push talented Ugandans to leave the country and build other nations instead. Using vivid language, Solomon said Ugandans were “broiling like chickens waiting to be eaten” and urged them to “fly and be free like the eagle”.

Oh Uganda, May God uphold thee.