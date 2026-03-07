Equity Bank closes branch over flooding

Equity Bank did not say when the Oasis branch will reopen

Equity Bank did not say when the Oasis branch will reopen

Equity Bank has temporarily closed its Oasis branch in Kampala due to flooding in the area and says it will reopen once it is safe to resume operations.

Equity Bank has temporarily closed its Oasis branch in Kampala after flooding disrupted operations in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank informed customers of the closure in a message sent on March 7, 2026, saying the decision was taken to ensure safety.

“Dear Customer, Oasis branch is temporarily closed due to flooding in the area. Our team is working to resolve the situation. We will reopen as soon as it is safe to conduct business,” the bank said in the notice.

The bank also asked customers who require urgent assistance to contact its toll-free line. “For urgent assistance, call 0800232700-Toll free,” the message added.

The closure comes as Kampala continues to face flooding following heavy rains that have hit several parts of the city in recent days. Floodwaters have affected roads and businesses, especially in low-lying areas around the central business district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos circulating on social media earlier this week showed vehicles struggling to move through flooded streets near the Nakivubo channel and Mini Price area. In one widely shared clip, a woman in Islamic dress narrowly escaped being swept away by strong floodwaters.

City authorities have often blamed blocked drainage channels, rapid urban development and poor waste management for worsening floods in Kampala.