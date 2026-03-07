Advertisement

Equity Bank closes branch over flooding

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:53 - 07 March 2026
Equity Bank did not say when the Oasis branch will reopen
Equity Bank has temporarily closed its Oasis branch in Kampala due to flooding in the area and says it will reopen once it is safe to resume operations.
Advertisement

Equity Bank has temporarily closed its Oasis branch in Kampala after flooding disrupted operations in the area.

Advertisement

The bank informed customers of the closure in a message sent on March 7, 2026, saying the decision was taken to ensure safety.

“Dear Customer, Oasis branch is temporarily closed due to flooding in the area. Our team is working to resolve the situation. We will reopen as soon as it is safe to conduct business,” the bank said in the notice.

The bank also asked customers who require urgent assistance to contact its toll-free line. “For urgent assistance, call 0800232700-Toll free,” the message added.

The closure comes as Kampala continues to face flooding following heavy rains that have hit several parts of the city in recent days. Floodwaters have affected roads and businesses, especially in low-lying areas around the central business district.

Advertisement

Videos circulating on social media earlier this week showed vehicles struggling to move through flooded streets near the Nakivubo channel and Mini Price area. In one widely shared clip, a woman in Islamic dress narrowly escaped being swept away by strong floodwaters.

City authorities have often blamed blocked drainage channels, rapid urban development and poor waste management for worsening floods in Kampala.

Equity Bank did not say when the Oasis branch will reopen but assured customers that services will resume once the area is safe.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Was President Museveni misguided about Mbarara Airport Project?
News
07.03.2026
Was President Museveni misguided about Mbarara Airport Project?
Equity Bank closes branch over flooding
News
07.03.2026
Equity Bank closes branch over flooding
Stakeholders raise pertinent questions about bodaboda ban from Kampala city center
News
07.03.2026
Stakeholders raise pertinent questions about bodaboda ban from Kampala city center
US announces more visa sanctions on senior Rwandan officials over DRC conflict
News
06.03.2026
US announces more visa sanctions on senior Rwandan officials over DRC conflict
Motorists warned of diversions as works begin on Namugongo–Misindye–Seeta road
News
06.03.2026
Motorists warned of diversions as works begin on Namugongo–Misindye–Seeta road
Netizens angry over Ham’s Nakivubo upgrade as floods nearly sweep away ‘Hajat’
News
06.03.2026
Netizens angry over Ham’s Nakivubo upgrade as floods nearly sweep away ‘Hajat’