Security guard remanded in murder of TikToker Diana Skyz

A security guard has been formally arraigned in connection with the brutal murder of popular Ugandan TikToker and social media personality Diana Namulinde, also known as Diana Skyz.

The accused, Webisa Marvin was brought before the City Hall Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala this Thursday afternoon, where he was ready the charges related to rape, murder and aggravated robbery.

Due to the gravity of the allegations, the presiding magistrate did not allow him to take a plea as the case falls within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Diana Namulinde, 24, a businesswoman and content creator with a big following on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, was found dead in her apartment in Kwaata Zone, Kyanja Ward, on 4 February 2026, after friends grew increasingly concerned when she failed to respond to messages and calls.

Deceased: Diana Namulinde

Police investigators said the apartment door was found open when friends and officers arrived.

A team of homicide detectives and Scene of Crime officers documented the scene, recovered several exhibits and took witness statements as part of the probe into the suspected aggravated robbery and murder by strangulation of the content creator.

Arrest linked to stolen property

The breakthrough in the investigation came when Mr Marvin, the security guard attached to the apartment, was found in possession of items suspected to have been stolen from Diana’s residence.

Some of the recovered belongings were confirmed to belong to the deceased, prompting his arrest and subsequent arraignment.

The state prosecution requested additional time to conclude its investigations.