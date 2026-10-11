Salaam Musumba’s son overcomes hardship to join UK Royal Air Force

Salaam Musumba’s son, Isifu Mwase, has overcome financial hardship to build a cybersecurity career and join the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, according to Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

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In a statement celebrating its former student, MUST traced Mwase’s journey from studying computer engineering in Uganda to serving as a Cyberspace Communications Specialist in the British military.

The university said Mwase grew up under the care of a single mother. Financial constraints threatened his academic ambitions, but bursaries and support from mentors and friends helped him pursue a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

An African Development Bank scholarship also supported his education.

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Mwase later earned a Master of Science in Computer Networking and Cyber Security from London Metropolitan University. He went on to build a career in cybersecurity and digital forensics before taking up his current role in the Royal Air Force.

His work now places him in a field where technical skills support military communications.

Away from his military duties, Mwase works as a match-day steward at Arsenal Football Club. The role gives him a close view of Premier League football from inside the stadium.

MUST presented his experience as a message of hope for students facing financial hardship. His journey also highlights the role that scholarships, mentorship and personal support can play in helping students complete their education.

Mwase urged students to look beyond their present difficulties.

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