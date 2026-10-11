Edirisa Ssekandi, 47, was shot dead in Manja Cell, Kyengera Town Council, on October 10, 2026.

Edirisa Ssekandi, 47, was shot dead in Manja Cell, Kyengera Town Council, on October 10, 2026.

Trader shot dead at home gate in Kyengera as wife, son watch

Police are investigating the killing of Kyengera trader Edirisa Ssekandi, who was shot dead at his home gate while returning from work with his wife and son.

Gunmen shot dead a trader at his home gate in Kyengera, Wakiso district, on Saturday night as he returned from work with his wife and son.

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Edirisa Ssekandi, 47, died at the scene in Manja Cell, Kyengera Town Council, on October 10, 2026.

Preliminary police information cited by Ugandan media indicates that the family had left their workplace in Kiteemu Trading Centre when armed men attacked them as they reached home.

Witnesses, including Ssekandi’s son, said the attackers fled without taking any belongings. The motive remains unclear.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that police had opened investigations to establish what happened and identify the killers.

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Police urged anyone with information that could help investigators to contact the nearest police station.