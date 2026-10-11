Bridgette Mars: The Ugandan singer rebuilding her music career after a life-changing accident

Bridgette Mars has returned to music after an accident interrupted her career for about seven months.

Bridgette Mars has returned to music after an accident interrupted her career for about seven months.

Ugandan singer Bridgette Mars has released Katika as she rebuilds her music career after an accident forced a seven-month break.

Ugandan singer Bridgette Mars has returned to music after an accident kept her away for about seven months, releasing a new single as she rebuilds her career.

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Mars released Katika, a love song, in September 2026. It marks her return after a recovery period that affected her confidence and left her questioning her future as a performer.

The singer says the accident struck when her career was gaining momentum. As she recovered, she watched other artistes release songs and perform while her own plans stalled.

Beyond the physical scars, Mars has described the emotional strain of the experience. She questioned whether she would regain the confidence she had before the accident.

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Now, she hopes to release music more consistently, improve her sound and explore new creative directions.

Born Bridgette Kyakuhaire in Kenya, the Kampala-based artiste grew up in a musical family and started singing as a child.

She released her debut single, Love Time, in 2020. Songs such as Sibimanyi followed, while performances at Douglas Lwanga’s Purple Party Tours in Hoima, Entebbe and Jinja helped introduce her to wider audiences.

Mars has worked with producers Nessim Pan Production and D’Mario. Her collaborations include Yo Body with Ziza Bafana and Bwemba Naawe with David Lutalo, released in April 2025.

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The Lutalo collaboration gave her a platform alongside one of Uganda’s established singers. Her catalogue also includes Only You, Wendi, Dede and Public Figure, which she released in March 2026.

A nomination in the Breakthrough Artist category at the 2024 HiPipo Music Awards added to her growing profile.

Earlier biographical accounts also identified Mars as a medical student at Mulago Paramedical School, placing her music ambitions alongside training for another profession.