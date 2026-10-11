The latest development on tomorrow’s bus drivers’ strike

The United Bus Drivers Association has disowned reports linking it to Monday’s proposed nationwide bus strike.

The United Bus Drivers Association has disowned reports linking it to Monday’s proposed nationwide bus strike.

The United Bus Drivers Association (UBDA) has denied involvement in a bus drivers’ strike scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2026, following reports that its members would park their buses nationwide.

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In a statement dated October 11, 2026, national chairperson Yunis Kiggundu dismissed the reports as rumours. He said the association would pursue dialogue without disrupting passenger transport.

The clarification follows media reports linking UBDA to a strike over driver badge renewals and refresher training costs. Those reports cited an earlier notice attributed to the association, calling for drivers to withdraw their services until authorities addressed their concerns.

However, the latest statement distances UBDA from the proposed action.

The association said it “is not involved in the seen media rumours of bus drivers strike date 12th October”.

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“United Bus Drivers Association is committed to act professionally in terms of dialogue without inconveniencing other stakeholders in business,” the statement reads.

UBDA also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the reports. It copied the statement to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, the Old Kampala district police commander, the United Bus Owners Association and bus park managers.

Earlier reports had raised fears of cancelled journeys and delays for passengers travelling between Kampala and other parts of Uganda. They linked the proposed strike to complaints about the financial burden of badge renewals and associated training.

The latest statement does not explain the origin of the earlier notice attributed to UBDA. It also does not address the reported complaints about badge and training costs.