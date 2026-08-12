Prima Kardashi quits Kampala Crème ahead of showdown with Zahara Totto

Prima Kardashi announced her departure from Kampala Crème on August 12, 2026

Prima Kardashi announced her departure from Kampala Crème on August 12, 2026

Prima Kardashi has quit Kampala Crème as she prepares for a celebrity boxing showdown with fellow reality TV personality Zahara Totto.

Prima Kardashi announced her departure from Kampala Crème on August 12, 2026.

She thanked the show for the memories, lessons and friendships but did not explain why she left.

Her exit follows previous departures by Baby Gloria, Etania Mutoni, Laika Music and Mami Deb.

Prima is also preparing for a Uganda Boxing Federation-backed celebrity fight against Zahara Totto.

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Socialite and businesswoman Prima Kardashi has announced her departure from reality television show Kampala Crème, bringing her stint on the Pearl Magic Prime series to an end.

Prima announced her exit on Tuesday, August 12, 2026, in a statement shared on her Instagram stories.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye to Kampala Creme,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the memories, lessons, friendships, and every moment we shared. I’m grateful for the journey and proud of how far I’ve come.

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“Here’s to new chapters, new beginnings, and bigger dreams.”

She did not explain what prompted her departure or reveal what she plans to do next.

Prima joined Kampala Crème for its third season in 2025 alongside Sheena Holm and Umrah Murungi. They joined returning cast members Zahara Totto and Mami Deb. (Monitor⁠)

Her arrival followed an earlier shake-up in the cast.

Singer and influencer Baby Gloria was the first major cast member to leave the show. Laika Music later joined the cast but also left.

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Media personality and DJ Etania Mutoni announced her departure after two seasons. In her farewell, Mutoni described her time on the show as an “incredible and unforgettable” journey. (Monitor⁠)

Mami Deb later left the programme, prompting another reshuffle. Tamara Kainembabazi joined the cast in 2026 alongside Prima, Sheena, Umrah and Zahara. (Matooke Republic⁠)

Prima’s exit comes as attention remains on her public feud with fellow Kampala Crème star Zahara Totto.

The pair are preparing to take their rivalry into the boxing ring after clashing during a Uganda Boxing Federation Boxing Champions League event in July.

The confrontation later produced plans for a celebrity boxing match under the Uganda Boxing Federation. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

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At the announcement of the fight, Prima promised to silence her former castmate.

“I am here to silence Zahara Toto because she talks a lot. I’m looking forward to our fight,” Prima said.

Zahara also welcomed the contest, describing herself as a fighter who has spent years standing her ground in the media industry. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

The bout adds another chapter to a rivalry that became one of the talking points around Kampala Crème.

Prima joined the show with a public profile built through business, social media and her past relationships with singer Geosteady and media personality Mr Henrie. Her outspoken personality soon became part of the show’s drama. (Monitor⁠)