'Stupid useless boy' – Pressure 247 blasts Solomon Kampala over kidnap fears

Solomon Kampala, the son of Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, stirred controversy again after claiming the state plans to kidnap him.

Kampala, who lives in the U.S., made the remarks during a TikTok live session. He warned his followers not to be shocked if he is abducted when he returns to Entebbe.

"I’m telling you guys, clip me if you want. Don’t get surprised if the next time I land at Entebbe Airport, I’m just kidnapped and taken somewhere," he said.

Controversial TikToker Pressure 247 quickly fired back. In a harsh response, he questioned why anyone would kidnap Kampala.

He insulted him repeatedly, saying kidnappers target children of wealthy people and claiming Bobi Wine does not have money worth kidnapping for.

"Who is going to kidnap you, stupid boy? They kidnap kids of wealthy people. Your father doesn’t even have 200 million on the account… and they kidnap you for what? Stop assuming importance… you stupid useless boy," he said.

He went on to urge Kampala to “get a job” and “stop making noise.”

In his live session, Kampala spoke boldly and suggested he would not fear being kidnapped.

Solomon Kampala

This is not the first time he has faced online mockery. In September, he was ridiculed after saying he spends sleepless nights crying for people in the struggle.

Pressure 247, real name Ibrahim Musana, is known for abusive language. In 2024, he was charged with hate speech over remarks targeting the Kabaka of Buganda and President Yoweri Museveni.