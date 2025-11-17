Police probe missing child and decomposed body found in swamp

Aneza Merisa was last seen in Kikoni

Aneza Merisa was last seen in Kikoni

Kampala Metropolitan Police have opened two separate investigations into a missing child and a decomposed female body found in a swamp in Kyampisi

Kampala Metropolitan Police have opened two separate investigations into a missing child and a decomposed female body found in a swamp in Kyampisi, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement issued on Sunday, November 16 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first case was reported on November 6 at Wandegeya Police Station after Kamuganga Sarah informed officers that her daughter, Aneza Merisa, had gone missing.

“The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan East and North are investigating two separate incidents,” the statement read.

The second inquiry began at Nagalama Police Station after a body was recovered from Musaale Swamp in Namulaba Village on November 10.

Luke Owoyesigyire

Advertisement

Advertisement

The body was found wearing a navy-blue skirt with the name “Nanyonga VII,” which suggests the girl may have been a student.

Police said they are still contacting nearby schools to confirm whether any learner is missing.

Because the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, mortuary staff in Kayunga buried it in a cemetery.

When news of the discovery reached the family of the missing girl, they feared the body could be their daughter’s.

Police said this has not been confirmed because the parents have not viewed the remains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owoyesigyire said DNA samples will be taken to confirm whether the remains belong to Aneza Merisa.

Investigators have now applied for a court order to exhume the body for forensic tests.

Owoyesigyire said DNA samples will be taken to confirm whether the remains belong to Aneza Merisa.

Police have urged the public not to speculate.

“We appeal to the general public to remain calm as investigations have not yet established any link between the missing juvenile and the body recovered in Nagalama,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case comes at a time when crimes involving minors are on the rise.

The 2024 Police Annual Crime Report recorded more than 1,140 missing children nationwide and over 300 child-related homicide cases.