PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Inside PLU's Frank Mwesigye, Natasha lavish wedding ceremony

Frank Mwesigye and Natasha exchanged vows at Namirembe Cathedral before celebrating with guests in Kigo

Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, has married his longtime partner, Natasha, in a church ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

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The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, June 20, 2026, before the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

Frank Mwesigye and Lauren are officially married and have exchanged their vows. pic.twitter.com/1UI0yVh68t — EmilySmithUK (@EmilySmithMedia) June 20, 2026

The ceremony attracted relatives, friends, political leaders and supporters. After the service, guests proceeded to a reception in Kigo, Wakiso District.

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Mwesigye later celebrated the moment in a social media post.

We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said “I do” to the love of my life.



We thank God for His grace and faithfulness in enabling us to fulfill this beautiful promise and… pic.twitter.com/bCe8oxN7bX — Hon Mwesigye Frank (@MwesigyeFranks) June 20, 2026

“We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said ‘I do’ to the love of my life,” he wrote.

He thanked God, the archbishop, the church and guests who attended the wedding.

Frank Mwesigye and Lauren are officially married and have exchanged their vows. pic.twitter.com/kzozOTZipn — Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) June 20, 2026

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Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara also congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations, my brother and friend, upon this wonderful milestone,” Barugahara said.

Attending the wedding ceremony of Frank and Natasha Mwesigye …Congratulations 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ExH2Mrg1D9 — Mukula (@mukulaa) June 20, 2026

He wished Mwesigye and Natasha a marriage built on love, peace and faith.