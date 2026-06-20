PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Inside PLU's Frank Mwesigye, Natasha lavish wedding ceremony
Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, has married his longtime partner, Natasha, in a church ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.
Congratulations @MwesigyeFranks Enjoy your marriage bro 😎 pic.twitter.com/dtyKUc4SCP— Bukyana Julius (@bukyanajulius2) June 20, 2026
The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, June 20, 2026, before the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.
Frank Mwesigye and Lauren are officially married and have exchanged their vows. pic.twitter.com/1UI0yVh68t— EmilySmithUK (@EmilySmithMedia) June 20, 2026
The ceremony attracted relatives, friends, political leaders and supporters. After the service, guests proceeded to a reception in Kigo, Wakiso District.
Mwesigye later celebrated the moment in a social media post.
We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said “I do” to the love of my life.— Hon Mwesigye Frank (@MwesigyeFranks) June 20, 2026
We thank God for His grace and faithfulness in enabling us to fulfill this beautiful promise and… pic.twitter.com/bCe8oxN7bX
“We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said ‘I do’ to the love of my life,” he wrote.
He thanked God, the archbishop, the church and guests who attended the wedding.
Frank Mwesigye and Lauren are officially married and have exchanged their vows. pic.twitter.com/kzozOTZipn— Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) June 20, 2026
Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara also congratulated the couple.
“Congratulations, my brother and friend, upon this wonderful milestone,” Barugahara said.
Attending the wedding ceremony of Frank and Natasha Mwesigye …Congratulations 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ExH2Mrg1D9— Mukula (@mukulaa) June 20, 2026
He wished Mwesigye and Natasha a marriage built on love, peace and faith.
Frank Gashumba and his wife, Malaika Mutoni, at Frank Mwesigye’s wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/5mhtqYy92s— Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) June 20, 2026