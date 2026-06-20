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PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Inside PLU's Frank Mwesigye, Natasha lavish wedding ceremony

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:54 - 20 June 2026
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Mwesigye married Natasha at Namirembe Cathedral.
Frank Mwesigye and Natasha exchanged vows at Namirembe Cathedral before celebrating with guests in Kigo
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Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, has married his longtime partner, Natasha, in a church ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

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The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, June 20, 2026, before the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

The ceremony attracted relatives, friends, political leaders and supporters. After the service, guests proceeded to a reception in Kigo, Wakiso District.

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Mwesigye later celebrated the moment in a social media post.

“We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said ‘I do’ to the love of my life,” he wrote.

He thanked God, the archbishop, the church and guests who attended the wedding.

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Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara also congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations, my brother and friend, upon this wonderful milestone,” Barugahara said.

He wished Mwesigye and Natasha a marriage built on love, peace and faith.

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